John Kinzer Sells 40,000 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Onestream Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OS opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. Onestream, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Onestream by 5,118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $2,030,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Featured Stories

