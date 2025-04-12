John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JHMM stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

