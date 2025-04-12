John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMFree Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

JHMM stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.