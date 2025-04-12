Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Critical Review

Risk and Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 12.28, indicating that its share price is 1,128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $2.56 million 2.01 -$3.71 million ($13.53) -0.50 Jin Medical International $23.50 million 4.87 $3.68 million N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NanoVibronix and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -93.80% -101.17% -53.03% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jin Medical International beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

