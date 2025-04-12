Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Trading Down 14% – What’s Next?

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

