Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. Jamf makes up approximately 8.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Jamf worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $492,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,101.75. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

