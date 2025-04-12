James Owens Sells 18,700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

