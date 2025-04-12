James Grant Smith Buys 16,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) Director James Grant Smith acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,880. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Conifer Price Performance

Shares of CNFR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Conifer

Conifer Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned 0.34% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.