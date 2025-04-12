Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 962 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after buying an additional 516,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

