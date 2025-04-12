Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

