Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

