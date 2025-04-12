Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.71 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.