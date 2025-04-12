Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.27), with a volume of 620703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jadestone Energy

In related news, insider John Mendelson acquired 83,467 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,390 ($31.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,994,861.30 ($2,611,075.00). Also, insider Adel Chaouch bought 309,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,475 ($32.40) per share, with a total value of £7,647,750 ($10,010,143.98). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,288,967 shares of company stock worth $988,466,630. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

