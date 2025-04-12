Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 7,497 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.70 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,290,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $8,215,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

