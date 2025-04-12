ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $913.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.4 million. ITT also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.43-1.45 EPS.
ITT stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.
ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
