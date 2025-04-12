iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.38. Approximately 7,066,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 2,314,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.31.
