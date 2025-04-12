iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 7226938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

