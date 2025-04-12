iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

