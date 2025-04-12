iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 3,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Get iShares LifePath Retirement ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Retirement ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.