iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.