iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Position Lowered by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

