iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Raised by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

