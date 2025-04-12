iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $334,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AIA opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

