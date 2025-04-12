iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 399,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the previous session’s volume of 80,132 shares.The stock last traded at $64.91 and had previously closed at $65.66.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

