iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,054,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 311,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

