iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Trading Up 69.5% – Still a Buy?

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report) shares were up 69.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $80.36. Approximately 8,298,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,790,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

