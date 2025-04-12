Invesco Ltd. Sells 283,810 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $208,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $163.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,802.19. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.