Invesco Ltd. Acquires 366,154 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.08% of StepStone Group worth $205,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amundi increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,300. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.