Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.15. The company has a market cap of £206.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Intuitive Investments Group Company Profile

IIG is an investment company seeking to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio concentrating on fast growing and/or high potential Life Sciences and Technology businesses operating predominantly in the UK, continental Europe, the US and APAC, utilising the Board’s experience to seek to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.

