Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 16.5 %

Insider Transactions at Integra Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47.

In related news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

