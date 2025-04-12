Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 16.5% – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
In related news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
