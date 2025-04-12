Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Sells $78,242.58 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $78,242.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,754.34. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OPFI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OppFi by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 2,488.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

