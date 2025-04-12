Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $146,022.12 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438,544 shares in the company, valued at $110,808,506.56. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $146,426.35.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 1.5 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

