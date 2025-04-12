Insider Buying: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Buys 23,250 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 23,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,797.50.

Shares of PXT opened at C$11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$24.88. The stock has a market cap of C$778.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.21.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

