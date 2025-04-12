Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £5,067.72 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £5,067.72 ($6,633.14).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Odyssean Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,669.50).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.02. Odyssean Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £168.82 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.75.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.