InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,682 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of InMode worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in InMode by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of InMode by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

