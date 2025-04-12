Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Ichor Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

