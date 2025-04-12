IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.77. 3,362,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,964,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 35,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$282,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$127,786.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $370,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

