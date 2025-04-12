hVIVO (LON:HVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%.

hVIVO Stock Up 5.4 %

HVO stock opened at GBX 15.81 ($0.21) on Friday. hVIVO has a twelve month low of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($681,389.82). 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

