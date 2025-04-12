H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

