Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.84. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 27,490 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

