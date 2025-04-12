Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 2224396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,877,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,329,000 after purchasing an additional 512,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 443,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

