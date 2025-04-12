Heritage Trust Co Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

ISRG stock opened at $493.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.72 and a 200 day moving average of $532.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

