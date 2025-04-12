Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Herc worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,786,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Herc by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $71,211,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $62,982,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Herc by 578.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 197,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $114.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.39 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

