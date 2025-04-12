Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.92 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 197.77 ($2.59). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 198.96 ($2.60), with a volume of 1,266,852 shares.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £323.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is presently -393.80%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

