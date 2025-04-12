HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Robert W. Selander Sells 5,750 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

