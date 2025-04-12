Head-To-Head Comparison: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) vs. Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 7.06% 6.20% 0.53% Firstsun Capital Bancorp 13.77% 8.56% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Firstsun Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $985.89 million 1.98 $126.89 million $0.56 21.94 Firstsun Capital Bancorp $377.44 million 2.39 $75.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banc of California and Firstsun Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 4 7 0 2.64 Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Firstsun Capital Bancorp beats Banc of California on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.