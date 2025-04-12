Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Harrow worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harrow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

HROW stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

