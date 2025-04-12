Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £23,800 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,151.83).

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 637.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.46. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 479.50 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.42).

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.58%.

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

