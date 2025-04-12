Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.26 ($0.07). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 38,081 shares changing hands.
Hardide Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Hardide had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Hardide
About Hardide
Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hardide
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.