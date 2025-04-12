Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.26 ($0.07). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 38,081 shares changing hands.

Hardide Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Hardide had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hardide plc will post -2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Magson acquired 159,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,550.32 ($12,500.42). Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

