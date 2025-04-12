Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Posts Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Stock Up 37.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

