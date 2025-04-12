Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Posts Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.
Harbor Diversified Stock Up 37.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
